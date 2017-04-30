Elk man killed when hit by car near Eloika Lake

Washington State Patrol reports a 26-year-old man from Elk, Washington, was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday night.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Route 2 approaching Eloika Lake, about two miles south of the Spokane/Pend Oreille County line. Patrick J. Wellman, 32, was headed southbound on SR 2 when he hit a pedestrian who was standing in the southbound lane.

Troopers identified the pedestrian a Mathew A. Thayer. Thayer died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators believe Thayer was drunk at the time of the crash.

Wellman was not injured and is not facing any charges.