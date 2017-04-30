Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Spokane

Fire crew are still trying to determine the cause of a garage fire in Spokane Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in the 3100 block of N. Jefferson around 11 a.m. Smoke and flames were seen coming from a detached garage in the area. Three cars were inside the garage at the time. Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread beyond the garage area.

There is no estimate of the damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.