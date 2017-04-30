Authorities believe 4 killed in Texas tornadoes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities believe 4 killed in Texas tornadoes

Posted: Updated:
CANTON, Texas -

Authorities in East Texas now say at least four people have been killed as a series of tornadoes pummeled parts of three counties east of Dallas. They caution that the death toll, originally put at five, could rise again as search teams go through the extensive wreckage.
    
Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett says multiple tornadoes that began late Saturday afternoon left "heartbreaking and upsetting" destruction 35 miles (56 kilometers) long and 15 miles (24 kilometers) wide.
    
A Van Zandt County official says search teams going door to door are dealing with gas leaks and downed power lines and trees.
    
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in the Canton area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas.
    
ETMC Regional Health Care Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says 56 people have been treated at three area hospitals.  Six remain hospitalized Sunday morning and two of those are in critical condition.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

