Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Spokane

A flight carrying passengers from Seattle to Toronto had to make an emergency landing in Spokane Sunday morning.

Todd Woodard with the Spokane International Airport says the Air Canada flight landed in Spokane at around 9:15 a.m. because of a potential mechanical issue.

Fire crews responded, but were unable to find a problem with the plane.

Air Canada sent another plane from Vancouver to pick up the passengers. They were on their way back to Toronto by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.