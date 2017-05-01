The Palace just released photo of Princess Charlotte to celebrate 2nd birthday!

It's not often the world gets to see pictures of Prince William and Princess Charlotte, but when they do, they are bound to be adorable.



To commemorate Princess Charlotte's 2nd birthday on May 2nd, Kensington Palace tweeted out a photo with the caption, " The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."



The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, according to a watermark in the bottom right corner of the photo, at the family's home in Norfolk.



In the picture, Charlotte is wearing a yellow, button down sweater with sheep on it and a navy blue barrette in her hair.



The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow ?? pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017