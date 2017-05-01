PHOTOS: Lanes of Highway 95 to remain closed during train derailment cleanup; Crews warn of extra animals in the area

UPDATE: May 3, 2017

The Idaho Transportation Department says they expect southbound lanes of Highway 95 to remain closed for at least two weeks while they clean up the 25 train cars that derailed near Cocolalla this week.

Crews on scene have observed an increase in animals approaching the wreck to eat the spilled corn, so drivers should use caution in the area.

The extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

ITD says they will continue to work with BNSF to ensure safe travel near the derailment.

Update, Tuesday: Officials for the BNSF railway company have asked the Idaho Transportation Department Tuesday to keep both southbound lanes of Highway 95 closed for the next 24 to 48 hours after a train hauling grain derailed north of Athol Monday morning.

A BNSF train derailed along Highway 95 near Cocolalla Monday morning.

ITD engineers have been unable to determine the extent of the damage the derailment caused. Primary concern focuses on an approach to U.S. 95 where the cars derailed.

Previous coverage:

A BNSF spokesperson told KHQ's Adam Mayer that 25-27 cars hauling grain derailed near the Valley Vista Ranch barn. Though the cause is still under investigation, BNSF says they expect the line to be open by Tuesday morning.

The train was traveling from St. Cloud, Minnesota to Kalama, Washington.

Highway 95 has been reduced to two lanes in that area, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

