PHOTOS: Lanes of Highway 95 to remain closed during train derailment cleanup; Crews warn of extra animals in the area

11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.>>
Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog. The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.>>
Barn at historic wedding venue burns down in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One of the regions most beloved wedding venues lost its iconic barn after it burned down Tuesday afternoon. The Settlers Creek wedding venue is located on a 100-year-old farmstead. One of the most cherished building on the property, a classic red barn with a tin roof, went up in a blaze. The cause is still under investigation.>>
Firefighters quickly contain brush fire near High Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire near High Drive and 25th Ave. in Spokane Wednesday. The fire burned on a hillside in the area, but responding fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.>>
What to do if you see someone drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Following the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned while trying to save his older brother, water rescue officials are reminding people how to stay safe.>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a childIdaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Departm...>>Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Departm...>>
Sheriff: Man throws Molotov cocktail at police, dies in fire
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say a 41-year-old man was killed in a fire near Auburn that apparently began when he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. The King County Sheriff's Office says deputies were investigating a vandalism complaint Tuesday afternoon when the man threw the incendiary device, ran into a nearby building and barricaded himself.>>
6 workers injured when building under construction collapses
PARMA, Idaho (AP) - Six construction workers were injured when a building that was under construction collapsed in the southwestern Idaho town of Parma. Paramedics said the workers were believed to be standing on top of the building when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said neither the exact number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries was immediately known. The building under construction>>
Police: Ax-wielding man tries breaking into Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. - Like a scene from "The Shining", Pasco Police officers arrested a man Wednesday morning who was allegedly trying to break through the door of an occupied house with an ax. It started at about 3:56 AM with a report from a resident near Wernett/ Road 34 that a stranger just walked into a woman's house, wanting to borrow her car. Officers say the woman was quite startled, and the man left on foot. Officers searched for>>
