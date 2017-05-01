WATCH: Edmonton Oilers fans unite to sing 'Star-Spangled Banner' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Edmonton Oilers fans unite to sing 'Star-Spangled Banner' after microphone malfunction

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
PHOTO: YouTube/NHL Fans Place PHOTO: YouTube/NHL Fans Place
EDMONTON, Alberta -

If you ask me, playoff hockey is the best to watch out of all the four major sports, and the people of Edmonton added one more reason to buy into that on Sunday night. 

Canadian country music artist Brett Kissel was getting ready to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" Sunday night prior to the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Edmonton Oilers when his microphone malfunctioned. It didn't phase Kissel as he simply adapted and asked the 18,000+ in attendance to help him out. 

The Canadian crowd didn't miss a beat. Take a listen: 

Much love and respect to our friends up north! 

Be honest, if this happened in the Spokane Arena while the Chiefs were taking on the Edmonton Oil Kings, would you be able to take over and sing "O, Canada"?

It happened in Nashville in 2015 (Go Preds!), kinda. And actually Brett Kissel was also singing that night. I'm sensing a theme here with Mr. Kissel. 

We asked you if you think you could sing "O, Canada" on our Facebook page and in the poll at the top of this article, and many of you said you would, but there were also a lot of you who said you would, but don't know the words. Well, here you go. For your practicing purposes, sing away! 

Tell us what you think on our Facebook page! 

    •   