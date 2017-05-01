FINALLY! Expect 79 degrees and sunshine on Thursday!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Monday Night: Skies clear out overnight with low temperatures once again dropping into the low to mid 30's .

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temps headed up to the low 60's by afternoon! 61°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with temps shooting into the upper 60's. 69°

7 Day Forecast: Tuesday is our transition day to warmer and drier weather! Wednesday and Thursday are the two nicest days with mid to upper 60's for Wednesday and UPPER 70's for Thursday! Friday we do have a threat for a few isolated thunderstorms and showers. Cooler weather also moves back in for Bloomsday weekend…temps back down to the mid to low 60's. Perfect running weather!

~Leslie