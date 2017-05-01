FINALLY! Expect 79 degrees and sunshine on Thursday! - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FINALLY! Expect 79 degrees and sunshine on Thursday!

Monday Night: Skies clear out overnight with low temperatures once again dropping into the low to mid 30's .

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temps headed up to the low 60's by afternoon! 61°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with temps shooting into the upper 60's. 69°

7 Day Forecast: Tuesday is our transition day to warmer and drier weather! Wednesday and Thursday are the two nicest days with mid to upper 60's for Wednesday and UPPER 70's for Thursday!  Friday we do have a threat for a few isolated thunderstorms and showers. Cooler weather also moves back in for Bloomsday weekend…temps back down to the mid to low 60's. Perfect running weather!

~Leslie

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

  • Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:20:06 GMT

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

  • Fairchild takes part in massive Mobility Guardian military exercise

    Fairchild takes part in massive Mobility Guardian military exercise

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:42:08 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.

  • Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington

    Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:21:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.

  • Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

    Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:19:34 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

