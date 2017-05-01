The Latest: Body of suspected shooter found in Dallas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Body of suspected shooter found in Dallas

Posted: Updated:
DALLAS -

UPDATE:

4:15 p.m.
    
Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a local home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic.
    
Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference Monday that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.
    
Authorities say the paramedic was shot and critically wounded while helping a shooting victim.
    
Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released.
    
The mayor says the threat is over in the neighborhood.
    
___
    
4 p.m.
    
Authorities are searching a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect who they believe shot and critically injured a paramedic who was helping a shooting victim.
    
Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area east of downtown. Police say they believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.
    
A 33-year-old woman told The Associated Press that her mother lives in the neighborhood and saw SWAT teams arrive Monday, though she didn't hear any gunfire
    
Brenda Salazar says she called her mother and headed to the area after hearing about the shooting on the radio.
    
She says her mother told her she didn't hear any shooting but "saw the SWAT guys and police setting up and going into the neighborhood."
    
While waiting in the shade of a gas station sign across the street from a police barricade, Salazar says her mother was OK and is watching the news, "but this stuff happens here all the time."
    
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement saying his prayers were going out to all of those affected.
    
___ 

2:55 p.m.
    
Authorities are scouring a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect after a paramedic and a civilian were shot.
    
The city released a statement saying emergency responders were treating the civilian late Monday morning when another person approached, opened fired and critically injured the paramedic.
    
Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area and blocked off much of the neighborhood just east of downtown Dallas. Officials believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.
    
The city says the paramedic is in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center. Details about the civilian's condition haven't been released.
    
No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

Previous Coverage:

Dallas paramedic is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a shooting call, and that the scene remains active and dangerous.
    
The city released a statement saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. Dallas police say a paramedic was hit and is hospitalized in critical condition.
    
Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the mostly residential area.
    
Police spokesman Warren Mitchell says "the entire area is still active and very dangerous." No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.
    
The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were "pinned down" by gunfire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates. 

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "I was just hoping that he would stop eventually." What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that's now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "I was just hoping that he would stop eventually." What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that's now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

