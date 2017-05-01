Symbol of 1974 World's Fair in Spokane to be renovated

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The symbol of the 1974 World's Fair in Spokane is getting a major renovation.



The U.S. Pavilion is a concrete-and-wire structure that towers over Riverfront Park like a giant circus tent without a cover.



The Spokesman-Review reports that the Spokane Park Board has approved a contract to renovate the pavilion, and that details about its future will soon be decided.



The Riverfront Park master plan proposes the pavilion become a multipurpose center that could host summer concerts, outdoor movies and serve as a central gathering place during festivals like Hoopfest and Bloomsday.



The pavilion was originally covered with a canvas-like material that made it look a giant tepee. But the canvas was damaged by wind and snow was removed after about five years. A new cover may be installed.



