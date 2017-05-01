Suspect in hit and run where motorcyclist lost leg told detectives she knew she was in a collision

Newly released court documents show that the driver of an SUV believed to be involved in a hit and run with a motorcycle were the rider lost his leg admitted to detectives to being involved in the crash.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Leslie Hester told detectives she was being physically attacked by an acquaintance while she was driving on April 23 near 11th and Southeast Blvd. Hester said while her acquaintance was grabbing her neck, she pushed on the gas pedal and knew she was involved in a collision. Hester told detectives she looked behind her and saw sparks after the collision but didn't call police because she was scared.

Court documents also state Hester's landlord told detectives that Hester told him about the crash and that she knew "there was human skin on her vehicle." According to court documents, Hester told detectives she had recently relapsed on meth and was not taking medications for her bipolar disorder.

The motorcyclist, Daniel Inwood ended up losing his leg as a result of the crash.

A driver's side taillight was left at the scene and an anonymous tip led detectives to Hester's home near 14th and Garfield. Initially, Hester told detectives the damage to her SUV was from an incident at a WalMart parking lot.

Hester has been charged with one count of felony hit and run. Hester's is out of jail, and her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.