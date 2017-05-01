Spicer: White House 'looking into' libel laws

Spicer: White House 'looking into' libel lawsPosted: Updated:
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
