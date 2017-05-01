Fiery Ohio truck explosion caught on camera

Dramatic video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a tanker full of gasoline on an interstate highway in Dayton.

The crash happened Sunday on I-75. A car driving into oncoming traffic and around a curve hits the tanker truck. The tanker continues around the corner, and the tanker's driver is able to escape the cab of the truck before it goes up in flames. The massive fireball and smoke could be seen for miles after the crash. Police, firefighters and hazmat teams shut down the Ohio highway while they conducted their investigation.

Police say the driver of the car, identified only as a 30-year-old man, was killed in the crash. The truck driver escaped with only minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the man was driving the wrong way on the interstate. The investigation is ongoing.