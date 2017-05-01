Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texas stabbings

The Latest on the stabbings at the University of Texas (all times local):



6:35 p.m.



Former high school classmates of the 21-year-old suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage at the University of Texas are expressing shock about the incident.



Kendrex J. White is suspected of stabbing four UT students Monday, one of them fatally. He graduated from high school in the Central Texas city of Killeen in 2014.



Former Killeen High School classmate Kay'Lynn Wilkerson told the Killeen Daily Herald that she remembers White as "a really smart guy in high school. He was always nice, had plenty of friends."



Former high school classmate Angela Bonilla currently attends UT. She told the Herald that "no one expected him to do this. He was always the sweetest guy, laughing, and having a good time with people."



___



6:10 p.m.



A 21-year-old student suspected in a deadly stabbing rampage on the University of Texas campus has been an active member of a student group of African American health professionals.



Four students were stabbed in the Monday rampage, one of them fatally.



Kendrex J. White was an active member of the Black Health Professionals Organization student organization on campus. The group's new president, Melody Adindu, says White was passionate about his work and that she knew him as "very interactive and easygoing."



She says she was shocked by the news of the campus stabbings.



___



4:30 p.m.



Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.



University Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect as Kendrex J. White, who was armed with a hunting knife.



Cater says the attacker did not resist when officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.



Police say all the stabbings occurred within a one-block area. There was no immediate word about a possible motive.



___



2:30 p.m.



An attacker with a machete-like knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least three others Monday on the University of Texas campus, and authorities say a suspect is in custody.



There was no immediate word about a possible motive.



Student Rachel Prichett says she was standing in line at a food truck outside a gym when she saw a man with a large knife stab the person standing behind her.



Another student, Ray Arredondo, says he was walking to his car when a mass of students near the gym started running.



Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that one person died at the scene near the gym. The others were taken to the hospital with potentially serious wounds.



There were reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

