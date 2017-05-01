Two Spokane County medical examiners under investigation

The Washington Department of Health is investigating two doctors with the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Micah Matthews, who is the deputy executive director for the Medical Quality Assurance Commission, confirmed on Monday that the department has opened an investigation against Dr. John Howard and Dr. Sally Aiken.

Matthews said someone filed a complaint with the office on April 21st, seeking to review a series of recent cause-of-death rulings. That person will remain anonymous.

The investigation comes after a series of court record findings by Spokane County prosecutors and Spokane Police regarding the 2012 death of Kala Williams.

Dr. Howard ruled Williams’ death as undetermined despite court records that show she had defensive wounds, was dismembered, and had a person-of-interests DNA under her fingernails.