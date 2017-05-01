May Day rally turns violent in Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, police say officers have arrested at least three people during a downtown May Day rally and march that they say became a riot.



Police said on Twitter Monday that anarchists destroyed a police car, damaged numerous windows and property, started fires in the streets and attacked police.



Police were telling people to leave the area or risk arrest after canceling a permit obtained for the May Day event.



It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)