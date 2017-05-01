Mother testifies in murder trial for 17-month-old boy

The trial continues for the murder of a 17-month-old boy who prosecutors say died at the hands of his stepfather.

On Monday, baby Maliki's mother Dacia Cheyney, took a tearful stand against her ex-husband.

There was a piece of evidence that drew part of the courtroom to tears, especially Cheyney, when the prosecution brought out Maliki's blanket.

Cheyney testified that she left her son Maliki with husband Joseph Davis in their home last August so she could run an errand. Cheyney told prosecutors she was only gone for about 20 minutes and when she came back she asked, "Where's Maliki because it was really quiet."

Cheyney testified that her husband said Maliki was sleeping, "He said he looked so cute I almost took a picture," said Cheyney.

She went into Maliki's bedroom and he was, "Covered in his blanket....perfectly," said Cheyney.

Cheyney says she felt a lump behind Maliki's head saying, "It felt like a baseball.... I screamed at Joe to call 911."

She said she thought Maliki was having an allergic reaction to something new he tried at dinner that night but she said, "He (Davis) said no it's not."

Davis hung his head in the courtroom as Cheyney spoke.

It's not clear if he'll take the stand in his defense but Maliki's biological father Antonio Wilburn could testify as early as Tuesday.

Davis faces a possible life in prison if he's convicted.

The trial is expected to last another week.