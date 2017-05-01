Durham responds to video of bus through construction zone - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Durham responds to video of bus through construction zone

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

KHQ has new information about a school bus that drove through a downtown Spokane construction site.

Last Thursday, the road was blocked at Adams and First Avenue in Downtown Spokane and signs were up as construction started.

A man named Alex Smith who works right by the construction said he spotted a school bus come down the street and stop and that's when he says the driver removed a cone. Smith picked up his phone to record it.

In the video, you can see the driver getting back onto the bus and then driving from the blocked road onto First Avenue where construction ends.

KHQ called Durham School Services and they started to investigate.

A spokeswoman for Durham School Services says safety supervisors were sent to check out the area and determined the road is closed to thru-traffic.

That doesn't apply to the school bus since there is a drop off just beyond the start of construction on Adams.

However, they have now moved the drop off location and the children are now being escorted to their building.

Durham also told KHQ that they will talk about this in their monthly safety meeting to make sure everyone follows the same procedures. 

    •   