Deputies identify woman found dead in boundary county home; Suspect charged with murder

UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office have identified the name of the woman who was killed inside her residence Monday at the Cedar Court Trailer Park. 38-year-old Jesseka Musson was found dead on scene when police arrived on scene, responding to a 9-1-1 call around 10:45am.



36-year-old Eric Dante was arrested at the scene and charged with the murder of Musson.

Dante appeared in court on Tuesday and was formally charged with 1st Degree Murder in the shooting death of Musson. His bond was set at $1 million.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Boundary County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found inside a home at the Cedar Court Trailer Park on McCall Street Monday morning.

Deputies report they responded to an emergency call and found a dead person inside. They say the death appears suspicious and is being investigated. A person of interest has been arrested.

Names and additional details were not immediately available, pending notification of next of kin.