Records reveal new details in why East Valley coach was put on l - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Records reveal new details in why East Valley coach was put on leave

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

An East Valley High School softball coach was put on leave after a student accused him of asking about her sexual activity, according to newly released records.

Ray Riggin has been on leave since the investigation began in March. KHQ got the more than 200 pages of records after a public records request.

In those documents, there’s a formal letter from the student to the school, saying that on March 7, Riggin asked her about her breasts. Later on in that conversation, he reportedly asked about her boyfriend and if she had sex with him and how often. She says he told her not to repeat the conversation because if she did, “everything will get blown out of proportion.”

Riggin was asked about this and he said he was concerned and looking out for her. “I talked to her like a father would a daughter," the documents report him saying. The documents show he says he didn’t directly ask her about sex but was asking her questions if her relationship was affecting her emotionally. It says he was trying to “get to the root of what was bothering her.”

This isn’t the first time Riggin’s been accused. Back in 2000, when he was a teacher at West Valley High School, Riggin was accused of making sexual comments toward four students and touching one student. There was a lawsuit, and the hearing officer decided that Riggin should be reinstated because there wasn’t enough corroborating evidence.

This current investigation is still ongoing.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:27:14 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

  • Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:33:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

  • Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

    Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:19:34 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

    >>

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:33:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:51:48 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd.

    >>

  • Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden

    Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:27 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:27:46 GMT

    MALDEN, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County. The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

    >>

    MALDEN, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County. The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

    >>
    •   