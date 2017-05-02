Magician shocks everyone with finger removal trick you've never seen before

We've all seen the magic trick where it looks like someone takes their thumb or a finger off, right? Well a magician named Vincent has shocked the world, taking this trick to a completely new level.



Vincent started a Facebook page, called "Vincent's 100 Days of Magic," where, as you probably guessed, he's been posting a magic trick for 100 days.

This :sleight of hand" trick was what he performed for day 84 and after watching it dozens of times, I'm still scratching my head.



If you're watching at home and have figured out how he did this, tell us! Otherwise, we will only be able to conclude the next logical solution... Vincent pulled his pinky finger right off!