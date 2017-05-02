Magician shocks everyone with finger removal trick you've never - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Magician shocks everyone with finger removal trick you've never seen before

Posted: Updated:

We've all seen the magic trick where it looks like someone takes their thumb or a finger off, right? Well a magician named Vincent has shocked the world, taking this trick to a completely new level.

Vincent started a Facebook page, called "Vincent's 100 Days of Magic," where, as you probably guessed, he's been posting a magic trick for 100 days.
This :sleight of hand" trick was what he performed for day 84 and after watching it dozens of times, I'm still scratching my head.

If you're watching at home and have figured out how he did this, tell us! Otherwise, we will only be able to conclude the next logical solution... Vincent pulled his pinky finger right off!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:27:14 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

  • Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:33:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:39 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho

    First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:21:03 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho  - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho  - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.

    >>

  • Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car

    Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:45:31 GMT

    MARSING, Idaho (AP) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.  He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard.

    >>

    MARSING, Idaho (AP) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.  He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard.

    >>

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:39 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>
    •   