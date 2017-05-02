CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out on plane

A fight broke out on a flight from Japan to the U.S. It's not known at this time what started the argument between the two passengers but you can see punches being thrown before the man in the red shirt is forced off the plane. Moments later he returns and continues to try and argue with the man in the black shirt, who punches him in the face.



Japan Today reports that a 44-year-old man on All Nippon Airways was arrested and charged with assault. According to police, that man was allegedly drunk. The fight happened just before the plane was supposed to depart for Los Angeles.