Minor injuries in two-car crash near Cheney

Two people were injured in a two car crash on Highway 904 and Jensen Rd. near Cheney Tuesday morning.



The crash happened just south of the Four Lakes exit on Highway 904. The crash partially blocked the highway. Troopers tell us a van was pulling onto the highway when another car collided with the van.

Washington State Patrol tells us the injuries involved were minor.



