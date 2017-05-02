Washington man accused of drive-by killing held on $1M bail

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A 23-year-YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A 23-year-old Washington man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting has been held on a $1 million bail.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that Luiz Alfredo Barrera remains in Yakima County jail after being accused of killing 14-year-old Kabin Smith.



Barrera had been arrested last week. He faces charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession.



Smith had been shot April 24 while walking down the street. A witness had told officers he saw a gold-colored sedan fleeing the area after shots were fired.



Surveillance video and tips led officers to identify Barrera as a suspect.



A car matching the witness description and a .40-caliber Glock pistol had been found at the house where Barrera was arrested. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 15.



