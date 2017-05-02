Betsy Cowles inducted into Spokane Citizen Hall of Fame

The Chairman of the Cowles Company, which owns KHQ-TV, Betsy Cowles was honored Tuesday morning by the Spokane Citizen Hall of Fame as an inductee.

Cowles was inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame in the category of Economic Development and Business. The Cowles Company is a fourth generation family-owned entity with branches in media, forest products, real estate and insurance.

As a prominent member of the Spokane community, Cowles has been on the boards of several Lilac City organizations including Greater Spokane Incorporated, the Fox Theater, and Regents for Washington State University.

Congratulations on the honor, Betsy!

Other inductees this year include President Emeritus of Greater Spokane Incorporated, Rich Hadley, Sister Peter Claver, philanthropist Jim Sheehan, and educator Tom Armitage.