Trial for Washington man charged in couple's death delayed

Trial for Washington man charged in couple's death delayedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Malden wildfire turns wheat crops to ash
Malden wildfire turns wheat crops to ash
MALDEN, Wash. - 350 acres of what was once wheat grass is now just ash after a raging wild fire started Wednesday afternoon just outside the town of Malden. "These fuels today are very dry and it doesn't take much to ignite them," said Trooper Jeff Sevigney about the fire conditions. For Mallory Santanicola and her dog Micky, the sight of smoke and flames made her worry. “We saw the flames right up over the hill and I just saw big black>>
MALDEN, Wash. - 350 acres of what was once wheat grass is now just ash after a raging wild fire started Wednesday afternoon just outside the town of Malden. "These fuels today are very dry and it doesn't take much to ignite them," said Trooper Jeff Sevigney about the fire conditions. For Mallory Santanicola and her dog Micky, the sight of smoke and flames made her worry. “We saw the flames right up over the hill and I just saw big black>>
Judge won't move trial of Alabama man jailed for decade
Judge won't move trial of Alabama man jailed for decade
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial. Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a defense request to move the trial because of publicity about the case. Moulton said defense lawyers for Kharon Davis had not shown that media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Houston County. The judge said defense lawyers could quiz people>>
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial. Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a defense request to move the trial because of publicity about the case. Moulton said defense lawyers for Kharon Davis had not shown that media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Houston County. The judge said defense lawyers could quiz people>>
Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise
Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise
NIPTON, Calif. (AP) - Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, a question remains: Will the new owners rename the place Potsylvania? American Green Inc. announced Thursday it is buying all 80 acres of the town whose current owner likes to describe it as being conveniently located in the middle of nowhere. Nipton owner Roxanne Lang says escrow hasn't closed yet.>>
NIPTON, Calif. (AP) - Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, a question remains: Will the new owners rename the place Potsylvania? American Green Inc. announced Thursday it is buying all 80 acres of the town whose current owner likes to describe it as being conveniently located in the middle of nowhere. Nipton owner Roxanne Lang says escrow hasn't closed yet.>>
Spokane police respond to shooting on Napa and Mission
Spokane police respond to shooting on Napa and Mission
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday, August 3rd: 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police are responding to a shooting at Napa & Mission. They say a man was shot in the leg. KHQ has a crew en route to gather more information. We will update this story when more information becomes available.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday, August 3rd: 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police are responding to a shooting at Napa & Mission. They say a man was shot in the leg. KHQ has a crew en route to gather more information. We will update this story when more information becomes available.>>
Family desperate for AC to help son
Family desperate for AC to help son
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>
Hit and run victims prevent driver from escaping
Hit and run victims prevent driver from escaping
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating two hit and runs that happened within seconds of one another Thursday afternoon. Police say a driver hit two cars, then tried to take off. The victims trapped him in his vehicle so he wouldn't take off before police got there. The man was arrested and charged with two counts of hit and run.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating two hit and runs that happened within seconds of one another Thursday afternoon. Police say a driver hit two cars, then tried to take off. The victims trapped him in his vehicle so he wouldn't take off before police got there. The man was arrested and charged with two counts of hit and run.>>
Officials identify murder suspect who killed self
Officials identify murder suspect who killed self
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week. Sheriff Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips shot himself in the head during a traffic stop early on July 26. Phillips was being sought in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Butte. Her body was found on the side of the road in Jefferson City>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week. Sheriff Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips shot himself in the head during a traffic stop early on July 26. Phillips was being sought in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Butte. Her body was found on the side of the road in Jefferson City>>
Boy, 8, dies after being pulled from Tacoma pool
Boy, 8, dies after being pulled from Tacoma pool
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say an 8-year-old boy who was pulled from a Tacoma pool last week has died. The News Tribune reports that Metro Parks Tacoma made the announcement Thursday. The boy had been at a hospital since he was pulled unconscious from the Steward Heights Pool July 27. Metro Parks Tacoma spokesman Hunter George says the child had been at the pool with a day camp from Peace Community Center. A>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say an 8-year-old boy who was pulled from a Tacoma pool last week has died. The News Tribune reports that Metro Parks Tacoma made the announcement Thursday. The boy had been at a hospital since he was pulled unconscious from the Steward Heights Pool July 27. Metro Parks Tacoma spokesman Hunter George says the child had been at the pool with a day camp from Peace Community Center. A>>
Roses dug up, stolen from garden in Manito Park
Roses dug up, stolen from garden in Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - While a lot of people are visiting Manito Park to view the gardens or play, the park has been dealing with some theft. Most recently, Anna Thompson, who helps maintain the park, says she’s seen a Penelope rose bush go missing. But this isn’t the first time a rose bush was dug up and taken away. The city says it does happen from time to time. She says that through the years, it seems like three of them seem to be the>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - While a lot of people are visiting Manito Park to view the gardens or play, the park has been dealing with some theft. Most recently, Anna Thompson, who helps maintain the park, says she’s seen a Penelope rose bush go missing. But this isn’t the first time a rose bush was dug up and taken away. The city says it does happen from time to time. She says that through the years, it seems like three of them seem to be the>>
Hikers spot brush fire in Spokane Valley
Hikers spot brush fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire in the Dishman-Mica conservation area Thursday, thanks to a trio of hikers. "We hiked for about two hours then started smelling something that smelled like fire," said Alex Henley. "The smoke started spreading toward us making it harder to breath and ashes were flying so we decided to walk down the hillside." Shortly after Henley called 911, fire crews from Spokane>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire in the Dishman-Mica conservation area Thursday, thanks to a trio of hikers. "We hiked for about two hours then started smelling something that smelled like fire," said Alex Henley. "The smoke started spreading toward us making it harder to breath and ashes were flying so we decided to walk down the hillside." Shortly after Henley called 911, fire crews from Spokane>>