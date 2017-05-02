Trial for Washington man charged in couple's death delayed

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The trial for a man charged with murder in the deaths of a rural Washington state couple has been pushed back to 2018.



The Daily Herald reports John Reed's trial was rescheduled Monday after he exercised his right to hire new legal counsel. Everett defense attorney Phil Sayles will now represent Reed at his trial in February.



Reed is charged with aggravated murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude near Arlington.



He is accused of killing the Oso couple over a long-standing property dispute.



If convicted, Reed faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.



His brother, Tony Reed, was sentenced last month to 14 months in prison for helping hide the victims' bodies.

