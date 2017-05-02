AP source: Yates to testify on warning White House on Flynn

AP source: Yates to testify on warning White House on FlynnPosted: Updated:
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
