CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Small plane crashes in Mukilteo on SR 525

Authorities say a small plane crashed on a road shortly after it departed from Paine Airport north of Seattle.



The Mukilteo Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a small plane "was down" at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525.



Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged. Photos from police show at least one SUV with what appears to be fire damage to the engine.



The Paine Airport said on Twitter at about 3:40 p.m. that the aircraft departed from one of their runways and then crashed at the end it.



Police urged people to stay away from the area and said both directions of the speedway were closed.



No further information was immediately available.

