Spokane Police say missing 8-year-old safely reunited with parents

Update: 8-year-old Arianna Harris has been found safe and been reunited with her parents Tuesday evening. Harris was reported missing after she reportedly got on the wrong bus around 4 p.m.

Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools told KHQ that the new student tracking app, Z-Pass, played an important role in finding the missing girl quickly. The district just implemented the app on May 1, and it helps track students as they get on and off buses.

Morrison says all 34 elementary schools in the district had Z Pass activated on May 1. Then, all middle and high schools in the district will start using it starting in the fall.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Arianna Harris (8). If you see Arianna or know of her whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Tuesday just at 4pm, Spokane Police received a call from Arianna’s parents advising she was missing. They believe she boarded the wrong bus and was last seen exiting near E 8th Ave and S Ash St.

Arianna is described as a white female approximately 5 feet, 120 lbs with long brown hair and faded highlights. She was last seen wearing black capris pants, a dark blue shirt with black horizontal lines and an orange star on chest. She also had on a blue hooded sweatshirt with horse outlines and pink neon tennis shoes. She also had a black backpack with pink trim. Attached is her most recent school picture.

If you see Arianna or know of her whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.