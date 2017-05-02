After derailment, Sandpoint mayor concerned about more trains in area

It's no secret how beautiful Lake Pend Oreille is: The clear water, the snow-capped mountains, but according to the mayor in Sandpoint, a second railroad bridge is going to be built on Lake Pend Oreille.

Mayor Shelby Rongstad says that concerns him after what happened Monday not 20 miles down Highway 95

"We definitely dodged a bullet there,” he said.

Over 20 cars filled with grain and corn spilled out in Cocolalla, Idaho Monday.

Mayor Rongstad happened to be driving through the area a short time after the train went off the tracks.

“It looked awful,” he said.

Rongstad says thankfully the trains weren’t carrying oil or any other hazardous materials, and thankfully it wasn’t over Lake Pend Oreille.

“Would you want to go boating in a lake or river system that that had just been polluted with railcars full of oil that have derailed into the water,” he asked.

Rongstad showed us what was sent to Sandpoint residents not too long ago.

An update from BNSF Railway saying they’re going to build another railroad bridge over the lake.

He agrees that transporting goods by train is efficient, but he wants to make sure that safety standards are met so that train doesn’t derail into the lake, especially if it were carrying oil or some other type of material.

“We need to do everything that we can to ensure that our rail lines are safe,” Mayor Rongstad said.