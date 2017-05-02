Refilling your meter in downtown Spokane could get you a ticket - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Refilling your meter in downtown Spokane could get you a ticket

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Kara visits downtown Spokane frequently to shop at Apple and other stores. She always parks at a metered spot because of the easy street access.

"It does take a little time to get things done in there," Kara said when she is at the Apple store.

Kara will usually fill her meter for the maximum amount of time to park in that single spot and will go back out to fill it again if she needs few more minutes  "I think that the meter component in Spokane is really difficult to avoid, "she added

But starting in July, if Kara gets caught refilling the meter she could get a ticket.  Back in October Spokane City Council passed a resolution to get more traffic in and out of those spaces by limiting the amount of time you can park.  How will they track it? There's license readers on those little carts that parking enforcement drives around town.  

This news isn't making Kara too happy.

"It seems like inherently the system is not set up in Spokane correctly if the city is trying to disincentivize folks from parking or using their cars downtown."

The City Of Spokane is hoping that won't happen. Instead the city's goal is to put this system in place and have workers and other long term parkers stop hogging metered spaces and park in longer term lots. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:04:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-04 06:03:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:19:30 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

  • East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:04:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>
    •   