City announces finalists for Spokane's next fire chief

Five finalists to be Spokane’s next fire chief will interview and hear from the public next week.

A committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. The selection committee named as finalists:

Helen Ahrens-Byington , Deputy Chief of Operations, Kirkland (Wash.) Fire Department

, Deputy Chief of Operations, Kirkland (Wash.) Fire Department Jason Nicholl , Battalion Chief, South Salt Lake Fire Department

, Battalion Chief, South Salt Lake Fire Department Tony Nielsen , Fire Chief, Spokane County Fire District 8

, Fire Chief, Spokane County Fire District 8 Charles “Andy” Sannipoli , Assistant Fire Chief for Administration and Planning, Durham (N.C) Fire Department

, Assistant Fire Chief for Administration and Planning, Durham (N.C) Fire Department Brian Schaeffer, Interim Fire Chief/Assistant Chief, Spokane Fire Department

The candidates will interview throughout the day on May 11 with three panels consisting of community and civic leaders, fire representatives, and City Council members.

The day will conclude with a 90-minute community forum at the East Central Community Center beginning at 6 pm. Each candidate will give an opening statement to the audience before moving into small group discussions to give forum attendees a chance to interact more closely with the candidates.

According to the City, a national search generated 28 total applicants. Of those, 20 applicants met the minimum qualifications and were invited to submit video interviews and written supplemental questions for consideration by the selection committee. The selection committee advanced the finalists from the pool of 17 candidates who submitted the materials.

Former Fire Chief, Bobby Williams made more than $175,000 which topped the City of Spokane employee payroll.