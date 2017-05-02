Leader of multi-state drug ring sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Loren Toelle on Tuesday to 17 and a half years in prison for her role as the leader of a multi-state multi-million-dollar drug ring that stretched from Coeur d'Alene into Eastern Washington, Las Vegas and North Dakota.

According to our news partners at the Spokesman Review, Toelle had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal drugs and launder money. It was part of a 13-count indictment as a result of the drug ring, which was in operation from 2009 to 2016. The drug ring included at least 11 other people. As part of her plea deal Toelle also agreed to turn over about $2 million in cash and property.

The newspaper reported Tuesday that during her sentencing Loren Toelle, maintained that her husband, Coeur d'Alene physician Stanley Toelle did not know anything about the drug operation. He agreed to pay about $47,000 for back taxes and interest, after he pleaded guilty to submitting a false document to the IRS.

He faces a maximum of a year in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.