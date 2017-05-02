Leader of multi-state drug ring sentenced to 17.5 years in priso - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Leader of multi-state drug ring sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Loren Toelle on Tuesday to 17 and a half years in prison for her role as the leader of a multi-state multi-million-dollar drug ring that stretched from Coeur d'Alene into Eastern Washington, Las Vegas and North Dakota.

According to our news partners at the Spokesman Review, Toelle had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal drugs and launder money. It was part of a 13-count indictment as a result of the drug ring, which was in operation from 2009 to 2016. The drug ring included at least 11 other people. As part of her plea deal Toelle also agreed to turn over about $2 million in cash and property.

The newspaper reported Tuesday that during her sentencing Loren Toelle, maintained that her husband, Coeur d'Alene physician Stanley Toelle did not know anything about the drug operation. He agreed to pay about $47,000 for back taxes and interest, after he pleaded guilty to submitting a false document to the IRS.

He faces a maximum of a year in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:04:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-04 06:03:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:19:30 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

  • East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:04:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>
    •   