Baton Rouge police will not be charged in shooting death of Alton Sterlin

Baton Rouge police will not be charged in shooting death of Alton SterlinPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
National SportsMore>>
-
Brady says he wants to keep any past medical issues private
Brady says he wants to keep any past medical issues privateBrady aims to keep medical issues private, including whether he had a concussion last season.>>Brady aims to keep medical issues private, including whether he had a concussion last season.>>
Ailing knee knocks defending champ Wawrinka out of US Open
Ailing knee knocks defending champ Wawrinka out of US OpenDefending champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the U.S. Open with an injured knee.>>Defending champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the U.S. Open with an injured knee.>>
Dolphins coach: Knee surgery an option for Ryan Tannehill
Dolphins coach: Knee surgery an option for Ryan TannehillDolphins coach says knee surgery is an option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.>>Dolphins coach says knee surgery is an option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.>>
Neymar says move not cash-driven; PSG expects financial lift
Neymar says move not cash-driven; PSG expects financial liftHundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar's name after his world-record transfer.>>Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar's name after his world-record transfer.>>
For new Hall of Famers, a time to celebrate and campaign
For new Hall of Famers, a time to celebrate and campaignOn the campaign trail: Members of Hall of Fame's class of 2017 champion their causes.>>On the campaign trail: Members of Hall of Fame's class of 2017 champion their causes.>>
Catch Bolt in his final 100 at worlds? Coleman thinks he can
Catch Bolt in his final 100 at worlds? Coleman thinks he canChristian Coleman has never raced against Usain Bolt, but he wouldn't mind spoiling the Jamaican great's last 100 meters at the world championships.>>Christian Coleman has never raced against Usain Bolt, but he wouldn't mind spoiling the Jamaican great's last 100 meters at the world championships.>>
Walker managing fatigue and builds 2-shot lead at Firestone
Walker managing fatigue and builds 2-shot lead at FirestoneJimmy Walker shoots 65 for 2-shot lead at the Bridgestone Invitational.>>Jimmy Walker shoots 65 for 2-shot lead at the Bridgestone Invitational.>>
The Latest: France spokesman links Neymar deal to Qatar
The Latest: France spokesman links Neymar deal to QatarPSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Neymar did not join PSG for the money.>>PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Neymar did not join PSG for the money.>>
Slow start can't stop Bolt in debut at last worlds
Slow start can't stop Bolt in debut at last worldsUsain Bolt and Mo Farah are poised to grab the early attention at the world championships.>>Usain Bolt and Mo Farah are poised to grab the early attention at the world championships.>>
Wembley test for Chelsea, Arsenal after tough offseason
Wembley test for Chelsea, Arsenal after tough offseasonWhen Chelsea faces Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, the winner may be which team can best put a turbulent offseason behind them.>>When Chelsea faces Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, the winner may be which team can best put a turbulent offseason behind them.>>
AP Sports News VideoMore>>
-
Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman
Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs>>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs>>
Brain disease seen in most football players in large report
Brain disease seen in most football players in large report
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly all>>
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly all>>
Bartomeu tells AP that Xavi will coach Barcelona some day
Bartomeu tells AP that Xavi will coach Barcelona some day
AP Interview: Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu expects Xavi Hernandez will return to Barcelona and eventually coach the team he helped lead to 15 major titles.>>
AP Interview: Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu expects Xavi Hernandez will return to Barcelona and eventually coach the team he helped lead to 15 major titles.>>
The Latest: OJ Simpson's sister weeps after parole decision
The Latest: OJ Simpson's sister weeps after parole decision
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star October>>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star October>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered
Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway. Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!>>
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway. Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!>>
PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition
PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely.>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Sessions raises concerns over Washington's pot legalization
SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's disappointed with a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the state's efforts to regulate marijuana. In a letter dated July 24 , Sessions pointed out to Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee that a 2013 Justice Department memo which was interpreted as clearing the way for states to regulate marijuana did not preclude federal prosecution.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's disappointed with a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the state's efforts to regulate marijuana. In a letter dated July 24 , Sessions pointed out to Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee that a 2013 Justice Department memo which was interpreted as clearing the way for states to regulate marijuana did not preclude federal prosecution.>>
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
NEW YORK - Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts.>>
NEW YORK - Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts.>>
Go Mikee! Spokane boy with rare disorder ditches wheelchair to walk bases for first time ever
Go Mikee! Spokane boy with rare disorder ditches wheelchair to walk bases for first time ever
SPOKANE, Wash. - A heartwarming story from right here in Spokane! A Spokane boy decided to ditch his wheelchair and walk around the bases (as many children do at the end of the games) for his first time ever at the Spokane Indians' baseball game Thursday night. Mikee Kirstein is a young boy with a rare disorder called Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC).>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A heartwarming story from right here in Spokane! A Spokane boy decided to ditch his wheelchair and walk around the bases (as many children do at the end of the games) for his first time ever at the Spokane Indians' baseball game Thursday night. Mikee Kirstein is a young boy with a rare disorder called Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC).>>
Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw
Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.>>
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.>>
Social media helps track down stolen bike
Social media helps track down stolen bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops. A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops. A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they>>
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
Family desperate for AC to help son
Family desperate for AC to help son
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>