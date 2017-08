Baton Rouge police will not be charged in shooting death of Alton Sterlin

(The mothers of Alton Sterling's five children and their attorneys, L. Chris Stewart, Justin Bamberg, Dale Glover, Mike Adams and Brandon DeCuir, will speak out at approximately 1 p.m. ET today following their meeting with the Dept. of Justice)



BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting death of a black man involving white police officers in Baton Rouge (all times local):



10:30 a.m.



Attorneys with the Justice Department say they plan an afternoon news conference to discuss their investigation into the fatal police shooting of a black man by two white officers in Baton Rouge.



A person familiar with the Justice Department's decision told The Associated Press that federal officials do not plan to charge the officers in the death of Alton Sterling, who was shot during a struggle in July. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.



The Department of Justice said its civil rights division; acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson and the FBI will be part of the news conference at the federal courthouse in Baton Rouge at 1 p.m. Wednesday.



8:30 a.m.



Officials say Louisiana's governor has been notified that the U.S. Department of Justice will officially announce its decision about whether to bring charges against two white officers who fatally shot a black man in Baton Rouge.



A person familiar with the Justice Department's decision on Tuesday told The Associated Press the agency will not charge the officers. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.



The governor's office said the decision will be announced officially on Wednesday, but did not know the exact time.



Alton Sterling was shot and killed during a struggle with the two officers in July.



2:50 a.m.



The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.



The department's decision doesn't preclude state authorities from conducting their own investigation of Alton Sterling's fatal shooting last summer and pursuing their own criminal charges in the case.



A person familiar with the Justice Department's decision disclosed it to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.



Dozens of people gathered Tuesday outside the store where Sterling was shot and killed during a struggle with the two officers in July. They held hands and prayed before urging state authorities to take action.

