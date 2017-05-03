Kellogg man who hates onions throws burger with onions at McDona - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kellogg man who hates onions throws burger with onions at McDonalds window

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
This wasn't the hamburger. This is a generic photo of a hamburger. Where is the meat? It looks like just pickles, onions,tomatoes,lettuce and sauce? Right? This wasn't the hamburger. This is a generic photo of a hamburger. Where is the meat? It looks like just pickles, onions,tomatoes,lettuce and sauce? Right?
KELLOGG, Idaho -

There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other. 

A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger. 

The Kellogg Police Department says a man recently was given a stern talking to after becoming irate that there were onions on his burger. According to the department's Facebook page, the customer became upset when McDonalds put onions he didn't want on his burger, so the man threw the burger at the restaurant's front window. A manager took down the license plate of the onion hater and reported it to police. 

"K77 went to his residence to have a chat with him," the department wrote. "K77 gave him a lesson in conflict resolution, and deductive reasoning skills and cleared peace restored."

Lesson: Don't throw burgers - onions or no onions. It's not nice. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-08-04 12:01:41 GMT

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:56:48 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway.  Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway.  Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition

    PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:08:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely. 

    >>

  • Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley

    Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:25:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>
    •   