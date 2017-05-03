Kellogg man who hates onions throws burger with onions at McDonalds window

This wasn't the hamburger. This is a generic photo of a hamburger. Where is the meat? It looks like just pickles, onions,tomatoes,lettuce and sauce? Right?

There are right and wrong ways to handle things. Most of us learn this at a very young age. Still, there are those who either seem to zone out when this is being taught or just let it go in one ear and out the other.

A Kellogg, Idaho resident may have been absent on the day lessons were being taught on how to handle unwanted onions on your hamburger.

The Kellogg Police Department says a man recently was given a stern talking to after becoming irate that there were onions on his burger. According to the department's Facebook page, the customer became upset when McDonalds put onions he didn't want on his burger, so the man threw the burger at the restaurant's front window. A manager took down the license plate of the onion hater and reported it to police.

"K77 went to his residence to have a chat with him," the department wrote. "K77 gave him a lesson in conflict resolution, and deductive reasoning skills and cleared peace restored."

Lesson: Don't throw burgers - onions or no onions. It's not nice.