WATCH: 1988 commercials paint Spokane in a different light

Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
PHOTOS: 2500 large marijuana plants removed from grow operation in Adams County
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville.>>
Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway. Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!>>
PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely.>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Sessions raises concerns over Washington's pot legalization
SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's disappointed with a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the state's efforts to regulate marijuana. In a letter dated July 24 , Sessions pointed out to Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee that a 2013 Justice Department memo which was interpreted as clearing the way for states to regulate marijuana did not preclude federal prosecution.>>
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
NEW YORK - Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts.>>
Go Mikee! Spokane boy with rare disorder ditches wheelchair to walk bases for first time ever
SPOKANE, Wash. - A heartwarming story from right here in Spokane! A Spokane boy decided to ditch his wheelchair and walk around the bases (as many children do at the end of the games) for his first time ever at the Spokane Indians' baseball game Thursday night. Mikee Kirstein is a young boy with a rare disorder called Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC).>>
Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.>>
Social media helps track down stolen bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops. A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they>>
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
Family desperate for AC to help son
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>
