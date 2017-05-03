WATCH: 1988 commercials paint Spokane in a different light

Spokane has changed a lot over the years.

It's still changing.

Go walk in downtown Spokane right now if you need any proof. Riverfront Park is currently under a major redevelopment and doesn't resemble its former self. There are new buildings, new hotels, and new roads.

Change is good. Spokane is changing for the better. If you need proof of this, you don't need to go walk around, you can watch these commercials put out in 1988.

What's interesting is that instead of highlighting our proximity to outdoor recreation, our beautiful river or park, we are shown Spokane to be a place where you can dance the night away and fist pump (among other pumps) when an attractive woman walks by.

There is a catchy jingle, however. That's fun.

The ads are certainly dated and a sign of the times. Our town has come a long way since then. That's a good thing.

Thoughts on the second shot here?