Police ask for help in search for missing woman with dementia and bipolar disorder

KHQ.COM - Yesterday evening, May 2, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., staff at Sunshine Terrace Apartments, located at 1102 S. Raymond in Spokane Valley, reported Catherine Faye left the location between 4:30-5:30 p.m. and had not returned.

Early this morning, staff advised Catherine Faye still had not returned and provided additional information Faye has been diagnosed with dementia, is bipolar, and takes prescribed medications, causing concern she may be confused or lost.

Catherine was last seen walking north on Raymond yesterday evening and was believed to be wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and leggings. Catherine is 66 years old and is described as 5’07”, approximately 140 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

Catherine has no known friends or family in the area and it is unknown where she may have gone. It is possible she may have had enough money to take an STA bus but does not have access to additional money, credit cards, or a cell phone.



If you have seen Catherine E. Faye, or know where she is, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10054669.