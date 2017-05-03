PHISHING ALERT: Get a 'Google Doc' email? Be very careful - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHISHING ALERT: Get a 'Google Doc' email? Be very careful

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
Phishing emails will look like these two Phishing emails will look like these two
KHQ.COM - -

Gmail is investigating a new phishing scam that appears to be spreading rapidly. 

The email says it has a Google Docs link for you to open. If you click that link, it redirects you to a legitimate Google sign-in page. You’re then prompted to select one of your Google accounts, which is all normal, and then you're asked to authorize a legit-looking app called “Google Docs” to manage your emails.

The app requests permission to read, send and delete emails, but it isn’t really a Google app. It's an app controlled by the hackers. once permission ha been granted to manage your email, it secretly sends out a bunch of emails to all your contacts, with the same phishing link.

Once hackers have control of your Gmail account, the possibilities are scary. Personal and business email accounts are commonly used as the recovery email on a number of digital accounts, which means that hackers could potential get control over your Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter or personal Google account. Anything you have linked to a compromised Gmail account is potentially at risk.

The email may look like it's coming from someone you know, but in order to distinguish if it's legit or not, you need to check the "To:" field. If it's part of the phishing scam, the address will show up as "hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com".

There are things you can do to protect yourself: 

1.) Delete any email about a shared Google Doc, unless you yourself can verify with the sender that it's not the phishing email. 

2.) If you clicked on the link, you should set up two-factor authentication. 

3.) You can also remove permissions for the fake “Google Docs” app from your Google account. Go to myaccount.google.com, Sign-In and Security, and Connected Apps. From there, look at the list of connected apps, and ensure that anything you don’t recognize is deleted.

Gmail responded to the issue on Twitter, saying, "We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through, & report as phishing within Gmail."

An additional statement released on Twitter later in the day read: 

"We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs & have disabled offending accounts. We’ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-08-04 12:01:41 GMT

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes

    Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes

    Friday, August 4 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-08-05 03:08:54 GMT

    Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning. “We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said. Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March. She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed. 

    >>

    Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning. “We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said. Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March. She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed. 

    >>

  • Teen arrested for arson after a string of brush fires in Post Falls

    Teen arrested for arson after a string of brush fires in Post Falls

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:54:36 GMT

    “We consider ourselves very lucky.” High heat, plus extremely dry conditions, equals a recipe for disaster. “We escaped what could've been a very serious brush fire which could've escalated into building fires or tree fires,” Steve Isaacson said. 

    >>

    “We consider ourselves very lucky.” High heat, plus extremely dry conditions, equals a recipe for disaster. “We escaped what could've been a very serious brush fire which could've escalated into building fires or tree fires,” Steve Isaacson said. 

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>
    •   