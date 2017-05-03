Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 3rd

CHALKHILL, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski says the woman he arrested early Tuesday is actually 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville, Kentucky.

She was being chased by sheriff's deputies from Garrett County, Maryland, and Maryland State Police when she drove into Wharton Township, in Pennsylvania's Fayette County.

Politowski joined the chase and used spike strips to flatten Donahoo's tires. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she refused drugs and alcohol testing. She has been jailed on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police.

Donahoo doesn't have an attorney. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 9.

It's unclear why she identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) -- A donkey named Oliver joined several therapy dogs offering stress relief during Finals Week at Montana State University in Bozeman.

The 8-year-old brown and white donkey was standing inside the front entrance of the university library on Tuesday. Owner Stephanie Bar tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (bit.ly/2qyjVZz) that since it was Oliver's first time at MSU, she wanted to make sure he got a lot of attention.

Students petted Oliver, hugged him and took selfies.

In another part of the library, students sat on the floor and played with dogs provided by volunteers with Intermountain Therapy Animals.

Sierra Bosley says she looks forward to seeing the dogs at the end of each semester.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YORK, S.C. (AP) -- Deputies in South Carolina have arrested a man who they say broke into his neighbor's house and made a sandwich.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the York County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Joel Puglia of Rock Hill has been charged with burglary and petit larceny after authorities said he entered the locked house Saturday.

The report lists the stolen goods as a drink of clear moonshine, a Clover Valley kosher whole dill pickle, a scoop of Newk's pimento cheese and two slices of bread.

The homeowner alerted authorities after home surveillance detected motion. He had installed the cameras after noticing things going missing. Puglia, who is renting property from the homeowner, admitted to entering the home on other occasions.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) -- It's not known if the Hamburglar has an alibi after someone stole a Ronald McDonald statue from a McDonald's in New Jersey.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office says the life-size fiberglass statue of the fast-food chain's clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's in Clinton between 11 p.m. on April 26 and 10 a.m. on April 27.

A $500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Three scuba divers say they've discovered a rare example of an early Erie Canal boat on the bottom of an upstate New York lake.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Timothy Caza, Timothy Downing and Christopher Martin, all of Oswego County, found the shipwreck in Oneida Lake in 2011. Ben Ford, a maritime archaeologist at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and the divers excavated and recorded the shipwreck in 2013 and 2014.

The divers say the 62-foot-long wooden vessel was determined to be a Durham boat, which were designed to carry heavy cargo on canals and rivers in the 19th century.

Caza says no archaeological examples of Durham boats had been identified prior to the Oneida Lake discovery.

A mallet, wooden scoop and stoneware jug recovered from the wreckage are being conserved by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vermont.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The plan was too "gouda" to fail.

The Wisconsin Legislature agreed Tuesday to make cheese the official dairy product of the dairy-obsessed state, which produces more 3 billion pounds of cheese per year. That's more than any other U.S. state.

The state's official animal is the badger, also the mascot of the University of Wisconsin. But its official domestic animal is the dairy cow, and milk is the official state beverage.

The idea to give cheese its rightly place in state designations came from a fourth grade class in Mineral Point, a city in southwest Wisconsin that's home to one of the state's nearly 150 cheese plants.

The Senate approved the measure Tuesday. The bill previously cleared the state Assembly, and Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to sign it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) -- Police in Mississippi are searching for the driver of a black BMW who they say smashed into one of Meridian's decorative carousel horses outside a bank, leaving only shiny hooves behind.

The Meridian Star reports that the vehicle demolished the horse on the sidewalk outside First State Bank and uprooted several trees late Monday night.

The Star's photo of the aftermath shows the hooves of the colorful horse left on the sidewalk.

Meridian tourism officials say dozens of life-size carousel horse sculptures are scattered around the city. One of Meridian's biggest attractions is its Dentzel Carousel, created about 1895 by carousel builder Gustav Dentzel of Philadelphia.

Meridian police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says witnesses were able to provide a description of the driver and car.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island barber is heading to court to face charges that he was selling heroin out of his shop.

Authorities say 39-year-old Jesse Rego is scheduled to arraigned Wednesday in Newport District Court on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Tiverton police executing a search warrant at the Upper Cuts Barber Shoppe on Tuesday say they found 170 bags of heroin and $571 in cash.

Rego, of Tiverton, is the owner of the shop and is licensed as an apprentice barber according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - It looked like a bank so it must have had money a robber could take, right?

No.

Police say a man walked into the First National Bank training center in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash. Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said the suspect thought the training facility was a real bank and used real money. It doesn't.

The suspect left with nothing.

No one was hurt in the failed holdup.

No arrests have been made.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies had spotted a man walking barefoot down a New Mexico road with his feet full of cactus, so they offered him a ride.

Turns out, the man had escaped from the state penitentiary by walking out the front door. So instead of a homeless shelter, the deputies put him back behind bars.

The deputies found 30-year-old Raymond Lopez to be the runaway inmate pictured in manhunt flyers.

Garcia has been booked at the county jail on charges of escape and concealing identity.

Garcia told deputies after he had been caught that he found civilian clothes in a "shakedown cell." He put them on and walked out the unlocked front door.

Penitentiary spokesman S.U. Mahesh says a review of procedures will take place and whatever changes necessary for safety will be made.