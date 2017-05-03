Family of drowned Coeur d'Alene teen Reggie Nault file lawsuit

Attorneys for Reggie Nault's family say his mother, Brandi Jones, and sister, Dasha Drahos, who recently obtained a court order for the Kootenai County Sheriff's investigation file into the 2015 Lake Coeur d'Alene drowning death of Nault, filed suit Wednesday in District Court alleging two adults got alcohol for the three minors who were boating near Arrow Point at the time that Reggie fell or jumped from the boat and drowned.The suit also names two boys on the boat with Reggie, alleging they were drunk and their actions contributed to Nault's death.

The complaint cite's the Sheriff's investigation and claims the minor operator was "running the vessel at approximately 51 miles per hour when he knew or reasonably should have known that his passenger, Nault, was going to enter the water." The other boy is alleged to have acted as a spotter and failed to spot and mark where Nault entered the water. The suit alleges there was a "video that appeared on Snapchat and that, according to the Sheriff's investigation, "showed the boat's speedometer at 51 mph, then turned back to show Reggie."

Both boys are faulted for hiding evidence, including one or both boys deleting the Snapchat video and obstructing the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office investigation, which, according to the suit, delayed the discovery of Nault's body and resulted in emotional harm to his mother and sister.

"It's not okay for adults to give minors alcohol, particularly when they are boating on the lake," Brandi Jones said in a release Wednesday. "Friends are supposed to care for each other and make sure their friends are safe, not mislead law enforcement, escape responsibility, and leave their friend behind."

Nault's sister says the lawsuit is meant to hold Reggie's friends responsible for the deadly boating accident.

"Reggie more than paid for any mistake he made," she said. "My brother is dead. We can't turn a blind eye to the actions of others who may have contributed to his death."

Lee James, the family attorney, reports the lawsuit is being served along with subpoenas for the four defendants to testify under oath.

"Our next step is to obtain the sworn testimony of these witnesses in our ongoing effort to uncover the truth," James said. "By exposing the bad choices that led to this boy's death, we, as a community, can learn how to avoid such tragedies from every happening again.