Spokane mayor appoints Ormsby for City Attorney

Spokane Mayor David Condon has appointed Mike Ormsby, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, to be the next City Attorney.

Ormsby’s appointment was forwarded today to the City Council for confirmation. Ormsby is scheduled to start at the city on May 22 pending confirmation from City Council on May 15.

“Mike brings tremendous experience in public service and private practice that will help the city continue its pursuit of integrated solutions that are making Spokane safer, smarter and healthier,” Condon said. “He has a reputation for building partnerships and reaching out to underserved populations during his time as U.S. Attorney.

“Spokane is getting a very highly qualified attorney and someone who really is passionate about the city,” said Council President Ben Stuckart said. “Mike has great experience to draw from as he leads the City Attorney’s Office.”

President Barack Obama appointed Ormsby as U.S. Attorney in September 2010. Ormsby held the position for more than six years. Ormsby is the second former U.S. Attorney to serve on Condon’s cabinet. Jim McDevitt served as interim law enforcement director last year.

“As a lifelong resident of this community I am humbled and privileged to be offered this opportunity,” Ormsby said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the City Attorney's Office to continue making a contribution to the growth and vitality of our community.”

Ormsby attended North Central High School and Gonzaga University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and law degree. Ormsby spent 29 years in private practice prior to becoming U.S. Attorney and has served on numerous community and civic organizations, including the Spokane Public Schools Board for eight years and as a member of the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees for nearly 17 years.