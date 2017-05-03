Trump likely to sign order on political limits for churches

Trump likely to sign order on political limits for churchesPosted: Updated:
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.>>