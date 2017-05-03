SCRAPS seizes horses, one with 75% of its hair gone from Airway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS seizes horses, one with 75% of its hair gone from Airway Heights owner

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

SCRAPS is investigating a case of animal abuse in Airway Heights. 

Court documents show SCRAPS responded to a home on W. Deno Road and found two horses in emaciated condition. Photos show the horses that were taken by SCRAPS on Friday. According to court documents, one horse had 75 percent of its hair missing. The other two were just skin and bones and it was noticeable through their thick dirty winter coats.

"You can see it was significant at the time of the seizure and of grave concern," said Nancy Hill, the Director of the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service.  

Hill says 20 horses were on the property and as of Wednesday 17 remain. Hill says they only seized the three that needed the most help.

"They had the most significant risk as far as their health issues. the lack of  the coat particularly in the one mare really allows you to see how thin the horse is."

A veterinarian is looking at the trio of horses at an unknown boarding location for their protection. SCRAPS used a body scale to help determine the condition of the horses, "We actually rate horses on a scale of one to ten. Five being about right, moving larger than five would work towards obese." said Hill  

These two mares and the colt were given a one and two rating one the body condition scale. Which means that these horses are in very poor condition and need all the help that they can get.

KHQ called the owner John Rhoads who declined to comment. SCRAPS is in the process of completing their investigation which will then be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office. 

