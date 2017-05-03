The Latest: 4th man accuses Seattle mayor of sex abuse

(AP) - The Latest on sex abuse allegations made by men against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (all times local):



11:58 a.m.



A fourth man is accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex when the man was a teenager.



In a sworn declaration filed in court late Tuesday, the man says he was introduced to Murray by Delvonn Heckard.



Heckard last month filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually abused by Murray decades ago when he was a teenager.



The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sex abuse. Heckard has previously said he wanted his name made public.



A Murray spokesman, Jeff Reading, vehemently denied the claim as false. Reading said in a statement that the new claim was an "ambush copycat false accusation."



Murray is running for re-election, has denied all of the abuse claims and says they are part of an anti-gay drive to derail his campaign.



The man making the new allegation says he had been to Murray's apartment in an unspecified year and Murray "gave me money for sex."

5/3/2017 12:19:50 PM (GMT -7:00)