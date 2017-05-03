House to vote on health care repeal Thursday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

House to vote on health care repeal Thursday

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

House Republicans will vote on a bill to repeal major portions of Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law.
    
That's the word Wednesday night from Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who told reporters "yes" when asked if they have sufficient votes. Leaders have spent days scrambling to round up the votes for their legislation.
    
If the bill passes, it would be a major win for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan after GOP opposition forced them to abruptly pull the bill in March.
    
The latest iteration of the GOP bill would let states escape a current requirement that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same rates. That's a major problem for moderate Republicans, but the announcement of a vote signaled that leadership believes the measure will pass.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-08-04 12:01:41 GMT

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:14:19 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-08-05 05:02:01 GMT

    9:25 pm The suspect has been identified as Jorel Fultz who was accused last year of beating and robbing Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris. ___ 6:45 pm Deputies and Spokane Valley detectives located a suspect that was wanted for a felony firearms investigation. A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Sprague and Argon in Spokane Valley and the suspect fled in his vehicle.

    >>

    9:25 pm The suspect has been identified as Jorel Fultz who was accused last year of beating and robbing Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris. ___ 6:45 pm Deputies and Spokane Valley detectives located a suspect that was wanted for a felony firearms investigation. A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Sprague and Argon in Spokane Valley and the suspect fled in his vehicle.

    >>

  • Good deed earns pizza payout

    Good deed earns pizza payout

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:33:00 GMT

    It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince. 

    >>

    It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince. 

    >>
    •   