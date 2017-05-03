Brand new app helps school track missing Spokane girl

An 8-year-old girl was reunited with her parents thanks to new technology.

Arianna Harris was reported missing to local law enforcement and Spokane Public Schools Tuesday evening after her parents feared she got on the wrong bus.

School officials quickly located Harris using a brand new app called Z Pass.

“In this particular case the child wanted to go home with a friend and got on that bus and got off the wrong spot,” said Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson, Kevin Morrison. “We looked up where the child was dropped off so we initiated the search from that point in time.”

The app launched on May 1, and is available to every elementary school student in the district.

Students who use Z Pass will scan an electronic chip card every time they get on or off the bus. Parents can track their child’s progress using their cell phone or computer.

Morrison says all 34 elementary schools in the district have Z Pass. Then, all middle and high schools in the district will start using it starting in the fall.