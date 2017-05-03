Brand new app helps school track missing Spokane girl

Brand new app helps school track missing Spokane girlPosted: Updated:
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.>>
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
9:25 pm The suspect has been identified as Jorel Fultz who was accused last year of beating and robbing Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris. ___ 6:45 pm Deputies and Spokane Valley detectives located a suspect that was wanted for a felony firearms investigation. A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Sprague and Argon in Spokane Valley and the suspect fled in his vehicle.>>
Good deed earns pizza payout
It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince.>>
Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes
Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning. “We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said. Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March. She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed.>>
Teen arrested for arson after a string of brush fires in Post Falls
“We consider ourselves very lucky.” High heat, plus extremely dry conditions, equals a recipe for disaster. “We escaped what could've been a very serious brush fire which could've escalated into building fires or tree fires,” Steve Isaacson said.>>
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Skunk in bed: Connecticut boy gets stinky wakeup
(AP) - A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed. Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him. Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside.>>
Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway. Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!>>
PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely.>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.>>