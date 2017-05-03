Eternal love story etched in stone

At Wildwood Park in Walla Walla, locals may come and go. For one family though, a memory that happened here will last forever.

For the Fouts family, they'll always be able to reflect on the meaning behind a particular slab of concrete there and the bolts that hold it all together.

It started as a high school romance- a date night to the movies followed by a walk to the park. That's where the love between Bill Fouts and Shirley Barclay bloomed.

"We walked up here to this corner to this bench and he sat down," Shirley said.

Little did Shirley know, Bill was about to ask her to go steady.

"He didn't just come out and say 'will you go steady with me,' he said 'have you ever gone steady' and I said 'no' and he said 'would you like to?' That was the way he put it because if there was a rejection he made sure the question was right," said Shirley.

The couple got married two years later in October of 1943.

"He played professional baseball and the war came along and he went off to war," said Shirley.

They had four children before he died in his early 40's from a heart attack..

"I always told him I would not remarry," said Shirley. "He said 'I wouldn't either' and I said 'bologna, the women would be after you.'"

Shirley never did remarry. She tells her children to this day, she found her true love and nothing will ever come close.