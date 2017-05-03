Woman gets 6 months after draining mother's bank account - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman gets 6 months after draining mother's bank account

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -

A woman accused of emptying her 79-year-old mother's bank account of $300,000, causing her to move from an assisted living facility and in with a grandson has been sentenced to six months in jail.
    
The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday  that Mary Vickers pleaded guilty to theft, criminal mistreatment and bail jumping in the case of her mother Elizabeth McPhee Clarke.
    
Clarke died in March 2015, days after Port Orchard officers were called to check on her at her grandson's apartment and reported Clarke was in a room reeking of urine and feces.
    
Documents say Vickers told investigators she had permission to take money but before she died Clarke told police she didn't give permission for Vickers to take thousands. An officer said Clarke appeared to be of sound mind.
    
Vickers' son has pleaded not guilty to criminal mistreatment.
    
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

  • Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    9:25 pm The suspect has been identified as Jorel Fultz who was accused last year of beating and robbing Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris. ___ 6:45 pm Deputies and Spokane Valley detectives located a suspect that was wanted for a felony firearms investigation. A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Sprague and Argon in Spokane Valley and the suspect fled in his vehicle.

  • Good deed earns pizza payout

    It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince. 

