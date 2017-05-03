Woman gets 6 months after draining mother's bank account

A woman accused of emptying her 79-year-old mother's bank account of $300,000, causing her to move from an assisted living facility and in with a grandson has been sentenced to six months in jail.



The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday that Mary Vickers pleaded guilty to theft, criminal mistreatment and bail jumping in the case of her mother Elizabeth McPhee Clarke.



Clarke died in March 2015, days after Port Orchard officers were called to check on her at her grandson's apartment and reported Clarke was in a room reeking of urine and feces.



Documents say Vickers told investigators she had permission to take money but before she died Clarke told police she didn't give permission for Vickers to take thousands. An officer said Clarke appeared to be of sound mind.



Vickers' son has pleaded not guilty to criminal mistreatment.



___



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

