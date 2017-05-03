WATCH: Kansas pond rescue caught on camera

The quick action of a Kansas police officer saved a 4-year-old Topeka boy with autism from drowning after the child fell into a pond over the weekend.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows the valiant effort it took for Officer Aaron Bulmer to rescue the boy from the water. Bulmer reportedly came upon the child while responding to a separate call. Police say the boy was walking around the pond when the officer tried to talk to him and he fell into the water.

The officer immediately jumped into the pond after the boy and a bystander helped pull him to safety.

The child was taken to a hospital to get checked out, and was later reunited with family.