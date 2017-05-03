UPDATE: Colfax Police say child made up abduction story

UPDATE:

Colfax Police tell KHQ the child who claimed he was abducted Wednesday afternoon made up the story.

Police say the child was at a friends house and didn't want to get into trouble so he made up the abduction story.

Previous Coverage:

Colfax Police say they need the public's help after an attempted abduction of a child around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened near the 6th Street Bridge. The child was taken to a nearby house but was able to escape.

Officer say the suspected vehicle is described as an older SUV with a black square body, normal sized tires and black cloth in the windows.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and pale skin, wearing a blue T-shirt, black jeans, black tactical boots, wearing a black cloth mask with just the eyes cut out.

If you saw anything or have any information you're asked to call Colfax Police at 509-397-4616.